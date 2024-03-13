About us

Welcome to The Glass Frog, where the vibrant spirit of the Caribbean dances on every plate. Established in 2024, we are not just a food truck and catering company; we are a celebration of flavors, a journey through the streets of the Caribbean right on Main Street.





Our Mission:

At The Glass Frog, our mission is to transport your taste buds to the sun-soaked beaches and lively streets of the Caribbean. We are committed to delivering an authentic culinary experience, blending the rich traditions of Caribbean and American cuisine.





Savor the Fusion:

Indulge in a symphony of flavors as we fuse Caribbean and American influences into every dish. From jerk burgers to tropical-infused delights, each bite tells a story of our dedication to culinary excellence.





Why The Glass Frog?

Just like the elusive glass frog, our cuisine is transparent, allowing you to experience the freshness and authenticity of every ingredient. We take pride in using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients to craft dishes that leave a lasting impression.





Meet Our Culinary Artists:

Our team is a passionate ensemble of culinary artists, each with a unique background and a shared love for creating unforgettable food experiences. From chefs to servers, every member of The Glass Frog family is committed to bringing the warmth and joy of Caribbean hospitality to your plate.





Spreading Joy, One Bite at a Time:

Beyond the delicious food, The Glass Frog is a symbol of spreading joy and creating memorable moments. We believe in the power of good food to bring people together, turning every meal into a celebration.





Food Truck Adventure:

Spot our colorful food truck as it navigates the streets, inviting you to embark on a culinary adventure. Whether you're a foodie, a curious passerby, or planning a special event, The Glass Frog is here to add a dash of Caribbean flair to your day.





Join Us on this Flavorful Journey:

Come and be a part of The Glass Frog family. Whether you're enjoying our food on the streets or inviting us to cater your event, we promise an experience that transcends the ordinary.







