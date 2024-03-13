The Glass Frog
Munchies
- Plantain Chips$6.99
Freshly cut and deep fried to golden perfection. Tossed in the house blend of honey and spices.
- Tostonada$9.99
- Hella Poppin'$9.99
our house-made version of a Jalapeno popper stuffed with cilantro and an intoxicating blend of spicy mascarpone and mozzarella cheese wrapped in a spring roll wrapper and fried till crispy, it’s Poppin!!! 3 to an order
- Not-Cho’s$12.99
Two orders of our plantain chips heaped with your choice of protein, fresh cut spinach, cheese, tomatoes, Pinkliz, and sour cream
- Brisket Fries$14.99
A basket of fries topped with grilled onions & peppers, fresh cut spinach, choice of protein and a creamy cheese sauce, served with a side of Pinkliz and sour cream
- Coconut Shrimp$17.99
5 large marinated shrimp coated in Panko and sweetened coconut flakes, deep fried to a golden brown served with a side of okra fries and house dipping sauce
Caribbean Street Tacos
Fire & Spice
- Fettucini Alfredo$12.99
- Stir Fried Mushrooms and Garlic Noodles$14.99
- Golden Frog Tofu Noodles$15.99
Non-GMO, gluten free, vegan and keto friendly tofu noodles tossed in our spicy curry sauce with stir fried vegetables and grilled tofu marinated in ginger and turmeric
- Chicken Alfredo$16.99
- Grapefruit Chicken$17.99
- Grilled Shrimp Pasta$19.99
Fire roasted shrimp, shiitake mushrooms, roasted garlic, grilled onions and sweet peppers, drenched in melted Parmesan and heavy cream
- Seafood Pasta$24.99
Back 2 Da Grill Again
- All-American Burger$12.99
Our classic patty, grilled to order and served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, mustard, ketchup, and a side of fries.
- Steak Quesadilla$14.99
- Wrapper's Delight$14.99
A grilled or crispy chicken breast in a wrap with Swiss cheese, house made spicy mayo, fresh spinach, toasted almonds and fresh cut strawberries
- Platano Sando$14.99
- Jumbo Jerk Burger$16.99
A milder version of our world famous jerk burgers served on a jumbo plantain roll
- Brisket Quesadilla$18.99
- Fried Chicken Wings$16.99
5 Jumbo party wings marinated in creole seasoning and fried till golden brown
