The Glass Frog
Bowls, Burgers & Wraps
- Wrapper's Delight
A grilled or crispy chicken thigh in a wrap with mozzarella cheese, house made spicy mayo, fresh spinach, toasted almonds and fresh cut strawberries$14.99
- Chicken & Rice
2 fried chicken legs and a bowl of rice$5.99
- Fingers & Fries$6.99
- Steak & Rice$8.99
- Tofu & Rice$7.99
- Shrimp & Rice$9.99
- Jumbo Jerk Burger
A milder version of our world famous jerk burgers served on a jumbo plantain roll$16.99
- All-American Burger
Our classic patty, grilled to order and served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and a side of fries.$12.99
- Fried Chicken Wings
5 Jumbo party wings marinated in creole seasoning and fried till golden brown$16.99
- Fried Chicken Sando
A boneless, skinless, chicken thigh marinated in our signature blend of herbs and spices, served on a toasted bun with mayo, pickles, and Pinkliz$13.99
Caribbean Street Tacos*
- Veggie Medley Tacos
A medley of grilled vegetables 2 to an order$7.99
- Fried Mushrooms Tacos
Marinated mushrooms battered and fried served with Pinkliz, fresh cut spinach and Strawberry ranch 2 to an order$9.99
- Ground Beef Tacos
served with Pinkliz, fresh cut spinach and Strawberry ranch 2 to an order$12.99
- Fried Tofu Tacos
Fried golden brown, served with Pinkliz, fresh cut spinach and Strawberry ranch 2 to an order$12.99
- Chicken Tacos
Grilled to perfection with peppers and onions and served with Pinkliz, fresh cut spinach and Strawberry ranch 3 to an order$14.99
- Steak Tacos
Grilled to perfection with peppers and onions and served with Pinkliz, fresh cut spinach and Strawberry ranch 3 to an order$15.99
- Spicy Tuna Tacos
Sushi grade Ground tuna Grilled to perfection with peppers and onions and served with Pinkliz, fresh cut spinach and Strawberry ranch 3 to an order$16.99
- Ground Lamb Tacos
Grilled to perfection with peppers and onions and served with Pinkliz, fresh cut spinach and Strawberry ranch 3 to an order$16.99